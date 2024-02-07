Artists you forgot performed at the Super Bowl

Year after year, the world’s biggest musical performers set the stage at the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

In 2023, Rihanna stunned fans worldwide with her jaw-dropping performance while pregnant. In 2022, the all-star tag team of Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, Eminem and 50 Cent electrified the stage.

Needless to say, the Super Bowl halftime show oftentimes is one of the most memorable parts of the game. However, because there have been so many incredible performances over the decades, it’s only normal to forget some of those iconic moments.

Ahead of Super Bowl LVIII on Feb. 11, let’s take a look at Artists you forgot performed the Super Bowl halftime show.

Michael Jackson (1993)

This show during Super Bowl XXVII did not disappoint. As a matter of fact, Jackson ended the Super Bowl halftime show marching band era as we know it, and he set the bar high.

The late star performed “We Are the World” with a children’s choir, then sang “Heal the World” while a massive globe inflated in the middle of the stage.

The King of Pop certainly performed “Billie Jean” and perfectly executed the moonwalk across the stage.

Diana Ross (1996)

While this performance during the Super Bowl XLVI halftime show was unforgettable, it also has been some time so we must refresh your memory!

Ross' show featured choreographed dance routines, pyrotechnics and many costume changes. For an iconic ending, Ross exited on a helicopter, disappearing into the night sky.

This performance further solidified her status as the ultimate queen diva.

Stevie Wonder and Gloria Estefan (1999)

It was a soulful and energetic performance by Stevie Wonder and Gloria Estefan during the Super Bowl XXXIII halftime show.

The collaboration was titled "A Celebration of Soul, Salsa and Swing" and also featured Big Bad Voodoo Daddy.

Wonder and Estefan surprised everyone with a performance that infused salsa rhythms with Wonder’s signature soul sound. The joyful music also added a joyous Latin flavor to the show.

U2 (2002)

This was a touching and emotional Super Bowl XXXVI halftime show.

The rock & roll band’s performance took place just months after 9/11 and the Irish rock band gave it everything they had.

They started with “Beautiful Day,” then played “MLK” while the names of those who passed away scrolled on a giant screen. It was a heartfelt performance that ended with “Where the Streets Have No Name.”

The Rolling Stones (2006)

Mick Jagger and the Rolling Stones’ Super Bowl XL performance was lights out.

The iconic group performed on a stage shaped after their logo, and they only performed three songs. They began with “Start Me Up,” went to “Satisfaction” and rounded it out with “Rough Justice.”

Prince (2007)

Prince's Super Bowl LXI halftime show is regarded by many as one of the greatest halftime shows of all time.

Prince did mixes of Bob Dylan's "All Along the Watchtower," Queen's "We Will Rock You" and Foo Fighters' "Best of You" with his own songs. He closed the performance with the most iconic rendition of "Purple Rain" which included an amazing guitar solo in the pouring rain.

The performance also became even more famous after he died in 2016.

The Black Eyed Peas (2011)

It started with The Black Eyed Peas in 2011, but do you remember a special guest that came that year? That’s right, Usher.

The Black Eyed Peas performed at Super Bowl XLV and sang many hits, including “I Gotta Feeling” and “Boom Boom Pow.”

Usher performed the hit song “OMG.” Fans will get to see the pop star perform again, but this time on his own, at the Super Bowl 58.

Madonna (2012)

It was a graceful performance for Madonna during Super Bowl XLVI. The star arrived as a Greek goddess as she was carried by Spartan soldiers. She brought some of the most talented and expressive stars to perform alongside her.

For extra effect, M.I.A gave the middle finger during her performance of "Gimme Your Luvin," sung with Nicki Mina. There was a colorful LMFAO mashup of “Music” with “Party Rock Anthem.”

Beyoncé (2013)

It wasn't just Beyoncé this year -- Destiny's Child performed at the Super Bowl XLVII halftime show. Kelly Rowland, Beyoncé and Michelle Williams came together for a long-awaited reunion.

The trio performed some of their biggest hits: "Bootylicious," "Single Ladies" and "Independent Women.” Beyoncé was also sure to sing the Beyhive’s favorites, from “Crazy in Love” to “Baby Boy.” The 2013 production was so extravagant that half the lights at the Superdome went out, creating a 33-minute, 55-second blackout shortly after.

Katy Perry (2015)

Katy Perry let fans hear her “Roar" during the Super Bowl XLIX halftime show. The star arrived on the back of a giant lion puppet, then was dragged through the sky as she sang “Firework.”

The highly anticipated pop spectacle included cameos from Lenny Kravitz and Missy Elliott, who performed three of her hits.