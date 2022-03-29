Justin Bieber, Machine Gun Kelly, Halsey, Jason Aldean and Backstreet Boys are among the headliners who will don the main stage at Summerfest, joining over 100 artists on the Milwaukee festival’s lineup.

The nine-day festival, which will spill into three weekends from June to July, also will include performances from Steve Aoki, 2 Chainz, Cordae, Portugal. The Man, Charli XCX, Milky Chance and more, according to the full lineup released Tuesday.

Smith siblings Jaden and Willow are booked for separate gigs at the festival, with Jaden performing June 24 at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater, and Willow scheduled for June 30 at the Generac Power Stage.

Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa and Wu-Tang Clan are locked in for a headlining set June 25 inside the amphitheater, while Atmosphere, Ann Wilson of Heart and Phil Vassar will close out the night across various outdoor stages.

Here’s a look at the full lineup:

Your 2022 Summerfest lineup just dropped. See you in June & July. Presented by @amfam. Get tickets for festival shows now: https://t.co/WuQZx2Kyqe pic.twitter.com/ae4lnNrKJT — Summerfest (@Summerfest) March 29, 2022

The festival will run from June 23-25, June 30 to July 2 and July 7-9.

A variety of tickets, from single day to amphitheater passes, are available to purchase here.