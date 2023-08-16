Stevie Nicks says she felt ‘like a ghost' watching ‘Daisy Jones & the Six'

Nearly five months after the release of "Daisy Jones and the Six," Stevie Nicks shared her stamp of approval.

The singer, who served loosely as the inspiration for the Amazon Prime show about the rise and fall of a fictional 1970s band, said she had just finished watching the series for a second time.

"In the beginning, it wasn’t really my story, but Riley seamlessly, soon became my story," Nicks said in an Instagram post, referring to Riley Keough, the granddaughter of Elvis Presley who plays the titular role in the show.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Nicks seemingly shared her thoughts on a potential second season: "Hopefully it will continue..."

Keough posted a slew of emojis in the comments of Nicks' post, along with other cast members like Suki Waterhouse and Camila Morrone.

"blessings," commented Sam Claflin, who played Billy Dunne in the show.

Fans also shared in the excitement in the comments.

"stevie approving of daisy jones has made my year," one commenter wrote.

"the ultimate stamp of approval," another person said.

One user put it plainly: "If Stevie Nicks says to continue Daisy Jones & The Six, there is no choice BUT to continue Daisy Jones & The Six."

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: