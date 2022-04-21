The cast of “This Is Us” isn’t sprinting to the finish line as much as it’s dancing there.

The hit NBC drama wraps up its six-season run next month, and several of the show’s stars appeared in a video posted Tuesday by Sterling K. Brown in which they perform the "Wobble" dance while dressed up in the clothes they wore in Tuesday night's episode, which took place in the future at Kate’s wedding to Phillip.

In the clip, Justin Hartley sits on a couch while on a phone call before he turns around and starts recording the dance session, which features Brown, Chrissy Metz, Jon Huertas, Susan Kelechi Brown, Mandy Moore and Griffin Dunne getting down. Milo Ventimiglia, sadly, is nowhere to be found.

The video also features other actors from the “This Is Us” universe who appeared in Tuesday’s episode, including Caitlin Thompson (Madison), Chris Geere (Phillip), Jennifer Morrison (Cassidy), Alexandra Breckenridge (Sophie), Adam Korson (Elijah) and — whoa! — is that the wedding singer in the back left, who may play a pivotal role in Kevin’s life?

“You didn’t know the Pearsons could wobble, did you?” Brown captioned the boogie session, along with the hashtags #ThisIsUs, #Wobble and #WeddingSeason.

“We didn’t, but we did,” the “This Is Us” account commented.

“Daaanggg y’all got movesss,” “The Handmaid’s Tale” star Yvonne Strahovski wrote.

"I. Love. This," 3rd hour of TODAY co-host Sheinelle Jones wrote.

Actor Niecy Nash also commented with several heart eyes emoji.

Mandy Moore also posted the clip with the caption: "Yes, Rebecca wobbles… 👵🏻💃🏻 Listen- you can’t take the Pearsons anywhere. You know we love a group dance."

“This is amazing,” wrote Melanie Liburd, who appeared on the show as Zoe.

“The Pearsons >>>>>>,” the NBC account commented on Moore's post.

“Pure Heaven!” Debra Messing wrote.

The “This Is Us” cast is no stranger to showing off its fancy footwork. In 2020, the actors performed the "Smeeze" and the "Out West" dances, while Brown posted a video of himself doing the "Renegade." In 2018, Brown also shared a video of himself and Watson taking on Shiggy's “In My Feelings” challenge, all of which proves that his co-stars had better ask him to save the last dance for them at the cast wrap party.

