All across the galaxy, Jedi and Siths are celebrating "Star Wars" Day.

Here's what it is, how the unofficial holiday came to be and what to say if someone says, "May the fourth be with you."

Why is 'Star Wars' Day celebrated?

In the 1977 film, "Star Wars: A New Hope," the phrase "May the force be with you" is said by Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi to Luke Skywalker and is again mentioned throughout the movie franchise.

The unofficial holiday grew organically as a way for fans to celebrate the "Star Wars" movieverse as May the 4th sounds a lot like "May the force."

When did 'Star Wars' Day start?

According to StarWars.com, the first use of the phrase came from the most unlikely source -- a British political ad.

British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher was elected to office on May 4, 1979, two years after "Star Wars" was released. To congratulate her, the Conservative Party placed an ad in the London Evening News. It read, "May The Fourth Be With You, Maggie. Congratulations.”

Thanks to the power of the internet and fans all over the world, the phrase has become what it is today.

How to respond to 'May the 4th be with you'

The correct response differs depending on who you ask. Perhaps fans were inspired by the Catholic faith as one popular response echoes that of the church.

"And also with you" or "and with your spirit" (in line with the updated response during Mass).

Other responses include "May the 4th be with us all" or "May the 4th be with us both."

How to celebrate

Have a "Star Wars" movie marathon, visit Galaxy's Edge at the Disney parks, shop the May the 4th merchandise drop, or head to Disney+ to binge "Andor" Season 2, releasing every Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET until May 13.

Fortnite players will also get an exclusive first look at the new animated show, "Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld," beginning on May 2 at 10 a.m. ET. The first two episodes will be available to watch in-game a full two days before the show streams on Disney+.

Editor's Note: A version of this story was first published in 2023.