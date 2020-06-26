Huey

St. Louis Rapper Huey Killed in Shooting in Missouri

A 21-year-old man who was wounded in the shooting remained hospitalized Friday with non-life threatening injuries

Huey
AP

A St. Louis rapper who went by the stage name Huey was killed in a shooting that also wounded another man, authorities say.

St. Louis County police said in a news release that the shooting happened just before 11 p.m. Thursday in Kinloch.

Police identified the man who was killed as 32-year-old Lawrence Franks Jr., known by fans as Huey. The Kinloch native was best known in the rap community for his 2006 debut single, “Pop, Lock & Drop It. It eventually reached the No. 6 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The music video has more than 50 million hits on YouTube.

Entertainment News

benefit concert 7 mins ago

‘Global Goal: Unite for Our Future' Concert to Highlight Coronavirus Health Disparities

Ron Jeremy 47 mins ago

Adult Film Star Ron Jeremy Pleads Not Guilty to Rape Charges

A 21-year-old man who was wounded in the shooting remained hospitalized Friday with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said in a news release that detectives believe as many as 10 other people where there when the shooting happened.

Police released no details about how the shooting unfolded or a possible motive. They also have not said whether they have any suspects.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

HueySt. Louis
Coronavirus Pandemic Local U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Community Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us