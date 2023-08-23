Spotify's most streamed songs of the summer are out — and country tops the list

Spotify is announcing the most streamed songs of the summer, and what a great season it was for Morgan Wallen and country music at large.

The singer's song "Last Night" tops the streaming service's list as the most streamed song of the summer in the U.S., making history as the first-ever country song to claim the No. 1 spot. However, Wallen's wins don't stop there as he also has two other songs in the top 20 list in the U.S.: "You Proof" (2022) and "Wasted On You" (2021).

The list, which was released exclusively on TODAY Aug. 23, also reveals that "Ella Baila Sola" by Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma came in second, "Cruel Summer" by Taylor Swift came in third, "Fukumean" by Gunna claimed the fourth spot and "Vampire" by Olivia Rodrigo showed up in fifth.

Spotify's other highly anticipated list is the most streamed songs of the summer globally, and fans will be delighted to see that “Ella Baila Sola” by Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma came in first, "WHERE SHE GOES" by Bad Bunny came in second, "Seven (feat. Latto)" by Jung Kook came in third, "Cruel Summer" by Taylor Swift as fourth and "Le Bebe (Remix)" by Yng Lvcas and Peso Pluma came in fifth.

To see both complete lists, read below.

Spotify’s most streamed songs of summer in the U.S.

“Last Night” by Morgan Wallen “Ella Baila Sola” by Eslabon Armado, Peso Pluma “Cruel Summer” by Taylor Swift “fukumean” by Gunna “vampire” by Olivia Rodrigo “Fast Car” by Luke Combs “Kill Bill” by SZA “See You Again (feat. Kali Uchis)” by Tyler, The Creator “un x100to” by Grupo Frontera, Bad Bunny “You Proof” by Morgan Wallen “All My Life (feat. J. Cole)” by Lil Durk, J. Cole “WHERE SHE GOES” by Bad Bunny “La Bebe — Remix” by Yng Lvcas, Peso Pluma “Barbie World (with Aqua) [From Barbie The Album]” by Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice, Aqua “Something in the Orange” by Zach Bryan “Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2” by PinkPantheress, Ice Spice “Wasted On You” by Morgan Wallen “TQM” by Fuerza Regida “Dance The Night (From Barbie The Album)” by Dua Lipa “Anti-Hero” by Taylor Swift

Spotify’s most streamed songs of summer globally:

“Ella Baila Sola” by Eslabon Armado, Peso Pluma “WHERE SHE GOES” by Bad Bunny “Seven (feat. Latto)” by Jung Kook, Latto “Cruel Summer” by Taylor Swift “La Bebe — Remix” by Yng Lvcas, Peso Pluma “un x100to” by Grupo Frontera, Bad Bunny “Flowers” by Miley Cyrus “Daylight” by David Kushner “Sprinter” by Dave, Central Cee “As It Was” by Harry Styles “Cupid — Twin Ver.” by FIFTY FIFTY “LALA” by Myke Towers “Kill Bill” by SZA “Peso Pluma: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 55” by Bizarrap, Peso Pluma “vampire” by Olivia Rodrigo “Dance The Night (From Barbie The Album)” by Dua Lipa “Classy 101” by Feid, Young Miko “TQM” by Fuerza Regida “I Wanna Be Yours” by Arctic Monkeys “Calm Down (with Selena Gomez)” by Rema, Selena Gomez

