Spotify CEO Apologizes But Backs Rogan After Racial Slur Episodes Removed

Spotify CEO Daniel Ek sent a letter to company employees on Sundayapologizing for the ongoing controversy surrounding Joe Rogan but also backing the podcaster, saying that he did "not believe that silencing Joe is the answer."

The letter came after the company reportedly took down about 70 episodes of "The Joe Rogan Experience" over the weekend. On Saturday, Rogan publicly apologized for instances in which he used the N-word in past podcasts.

In a letter to Spotify employees, which was sent to NBC News by a company spokesperson, Ek said the comments made by Rogan in past podcasts "do not represent the values of this company."

Ek wrote that Spotify has been talking to Rogan and his team about "about some of the content in his show, including his history of using some racially insensitive language. Following these discussions and his own reflections, he chose to remove a number of episodes from Spotify. He also issued his own apology over the weekend."

