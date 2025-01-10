Celebrity News

Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag share the items left after their home burned down

Spencer Pratt uncovered several items from the ruins of his family home with Heidi Montag after losing everything in the Palisades fire.

Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag are seeing what's left of their home.

The reality star couple—who lost their home in the Pacific Palisades fire—has been documenting the aftermath of their devastation, including Pratt returning to their property to survey what was left of their belongings.

The 41-year-old—who shares sons Gunner, 7, and Ryker, 2, with Heidi—shared several videos on TikTok Jan. 10 of himself going through the ruins of their family home. Among the remains were a water fountain, their sons' playset and some crystals from his signature collection.

"Spencer was able to retrieve some stuff from the fire," Montag says in a video posted to her TikTok Jan. 9 as Pratt pulled some items from a plastic bag. "The hummingbird pot with some nectar! Some nectar cooked into it."

"Good news! The pot that I made all the hummingbird nectar [in] survived," Pratt said in another video posted to his account. "That's good news!"

Pratt—wearing a shirt with one of Heidi's album covers on it—then proceeds to narrate as he pulls the rest of his findings from the bag.

"Got a hummingbird memory," he says as he shows off a piece of a hummingbird feeder. "One [plastic] snake from the backyard, one crystal from the backyard, one [more] crystal from the backyard a heart, Ryker's shovel from the backyard and some little broken pieces."

After it all, Pratt returns to his amazement that the pot remained completely intact other than retaining some residue.

"This is the best thing ever. Eight years of..." he trails off while making a stirring motion. "I'm gonna have that redone and finished. There's people that do that."

Montag has also been sharing videos, including one in which she stands on the beach with her two sons and explains how they're opting to spend their time.

The "Marriage Boot Camp" stars had previously shared the loss of their home with their followers, with Pratt calling it a "nightmare come true."

"When your house burns down and you have nothing, your parents’ house burns down, and they have nothing," he said in an earlier TikTok video of him picking up a bag of bagels. "Obviously I’m in shock. My brain’s not functioning, I think this is the most unhinged post you’ve seen."

