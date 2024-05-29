Originally appeared on E! Online

Sofía Vergara isn't afraid to defy the aging process.

In fact, the "Modern Family" alum revealed she plans to get plastic surgery—but there's a reason she hasn't quite gone under the knife just yet.

"I'm going to do every plastic surgery that I can do when I'm ready," Vergara told Allure in an interview published May 28. "I wish I had more downtime; I would've done stuff already. [But] because I'm in front of the camera, it's not like I can do something and then sit in my house recuperating for weeks."

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

However, there is one beauty procedure she does on a regular basis to maintain her appearance.

"I've been doing Botox for a long time in my neck, [around] my eyes," she confessed, before noting, "I don't believe in filler. I feel filler does good when you're really young and you want a little bit more cheeks or to plump your lips a little bit. At my age—51—I feel it's not going to make you look younger. It is going to make you look more done."

Stars With Beauty Brands

As for why the "Griselda" star is pro-plastic surgery?

"I feel like you have to take advantage of everything that is out there," she said. "I mean, if you care about aging. Nothing wrong if you don't care about it. It's not the end of the world. But if you do, now there's so much stuff out there."

Of course, Vergara doesn't solely turn to treatments to take care of her looks. She firmly believes sunscreen is one of the best anti-aging tools.

"If you're tanning your face, there's nothing in the world that you put on at night that is going to give you good skin," she explained. "I do think it makes a difference. I'm 51, and I can compare myself to my friends that have never [worn sunscreen], and now they're all like, 'F---, why didn't we pay attention to you?'"

And while the Toty founder is all about looking good from the inside out, she's also against aging.

"I'm going to fight it every step of the way!" she admitted to People for its Beautiful Issue earlier this month. "I know I don't look the same. But I don't think I am going to ever be the woman that has the courage to be, like, all-white hair."

But with age, comes wisdom.

"Life has not always been easy," she continued, "but I've never felt stronger."

Sofia Vergara reflects on being a single mother in her early 20s, and shares what she's most proud of her son for now that he's grown up during an appearance on "The Kelly Clarkson Show."