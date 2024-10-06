Star-studded ‘SNL' election cast returns for cold open taking on VP debate

Episode two of the 50th season of "Saturday Night Live" saw a return of the star-studded election cast that premiered last week, with the cold open hilariously showing vice presidential nominees JD Vance and Tim Walz "vibing" with each other in their debate.

The sketch, which featured Jim Gaffigan as Walz and "SNL" cast member Bowen Yang as Vance, had Maya Rudolph return as Vice President Kamala Harris and Andy Samberg return as second gentleman Doug Emhoff as they watched the mock version of the debate from their residence.

The show poked fun at at the two VP candidates' cordialness as well as Vance's criticism of "fact checking" and Walz's nervousness.

"I don't know the answer, so I'm just gonna say the word fundamental a bunch," Gaffigan as Walz said. "Because debating is 30% fun and 70% 'damental."

The response caused Rudolph as Harris to nervously laugh.

Later, Dana Carvey as President Joe Biden appeared in the residence with Harris and Emhoff, where he gave his criticism of Walz's performance.

"You've been watching this guy, Walz. C'mon, what's wrong with this guy," Carvey as Biden said. "He's crazy. Get your facts straight jack. You gotta hit them with a 'no joke,' 'here's the deal,' 'let me be clear.'"

By the end of the sketch, Carvey as Biden was eating a vanilla ice cream cone, which he smashed into Rudolph as Harris' face after she reminded Carvey as Biden that he was former President Barack Obama's vice president.

"The vice president doesn't matter," Carvey as Biden said. "I mean, who the hell was Obama's VP? Nobody knows."

Also on "SNL," comedian Nate Bargatze hosted along with musical guest Coldplay.

Here's another hilarious sketch from this week's episode, featuring Bargatze as George Washington.