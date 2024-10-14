‘SNL' cast member responds after Liam Gallagher reacts to ‘excruciating' Oasis sketch

Liam Gallagher is reacting to the recent portrayal of him and his brother, Noel Gallagher in a “Saturday Night Live” sketch about Oasis — and it’s safe to say he wasn’t a fan.

During the Oct. 12 episode of “SNL,” which was hosted by Ariana Grande with musical guest Stevie Nicks, the show poked fun at the recent Oasis reunion. After years of feuding, brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher announced in August that they are getting the band back together for a series of shows next year. So in the latest “Weekend Update” segment, comedians Sarah Sherman and James Austin Johnson pretended to be the brothers and commented on their unexpected reconciliation.

Sherman and Johnson both used exaggerated British accents as they elbowed each other and exchanged digs. “He’s being naughty, Colin!” Sherman, who played Liam Gallagher, told Colin Jost before sticking her tongue out at Johnson.

Oasis confirms they're gonna be cool to tour pic.twitter.com/vEJgCcuaIB — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) October 13, 2024

The brothers then said that the only topics they can agree on are related to cartoons. They deemed certain characters from “SpongeBob Squarepants,” “The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” and “Rugrats” as “legends.”

The truce didn’t last for long as they began playfully shoving and poking each other before arguing again.

When they settled down, Jost said, “Guys, listen, I really need your tour to work out, OK? Because I already bought tickets and I’m about to mosh out so hard that I win ‘white boy of the year’ award.”

“Liam and Noel Gallagher” handed out a few more “legend” statuses to other characters and films before the segment ended.

While the skit received plenty of laughs from the live audience, there was at least one person who wasn’t chuckling along: Liam Gallagher.

When one fan retweeted the sketch on X and asked Liam Gallagher if he had seen it, the musician sarcastically replied, “Are they meant to be comedians.”

Are they meant to be comedians — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 13, 2024

But his reaction didn’t discourage Sherman who retweeted Liam Gallagher and responded, “LEGEND !!!!!!!!” with a raising hands emoji.

Liam Gallagher, who frequently replies to fans on X, wasn’t done criticizing the skit. When another fan asked how he felt about the portrayal, he tweeted, “Excruciating.”

Excruciating — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 13, 2024

A third suggested that they could do a better impersonation and he wrote, “Same.”

Another said that the brothers were funnier than the show implied and Liam Gallagher replied, “EXACTLY.”

Although the Brit didn’t seem to think the imitation was accurate, the two brothers did have a public fallout that lasted for years following Oasis’ breakup in August 2009. On Aug. 25, Liam and Noel Gallagher surprised fans when they teased a reunion by sharing a graphic on Instagram.

Two days later, the band released show dates and ticket sale information on social media for their U.K. and Ireland tour in 2025.

In September, they announced that the tour will extend to North America. They will play a series of shows in Toronto, Chicago, East Rutherford, New Jersey, Los Angeles and Mexico City starting in August 2025. Most recently, they announced dates in Australia.

