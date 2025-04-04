The NYPD has arrested a man for allegedly threatening to bomb the "Saturday Night Live" studios after he messaged the threat to a Connecticut college and an administrator at that college told police, two people briefed on the matter tell NBC News.

Police identified the man arrested as Michael Branham, 48, who was taken into custody by the NYPD and charged after the threat was discovered on Tuesday, according to an NYPD statement.

The threat was not deemed credible, two law enforcement officials say.

Branham's first, middle, last name and age match the person whom Scarlett Johansson has previously accused of stalking in an application for a restraining order, according to court documents filed in California.

Court documents filed in California show that a judge denied that request for a restraining order on a technicality.

A representative for Johansson declined to comment.

A review of social media shows that a person with Branham's name and information has made repeated and continuous posts about the actress, who is married to "SNL Weekend Update" host Colin Jost.

The New York Post first reported the threat.

Branham faces one count each of making a threat of mass harm and falsely reporting an incident, according to a criminal complaint obtained Friday.

According to that complaint, a phone number registered to Branham texted the Connecticut university official on Monday afternoon: "THE NEXT TIME YOU HERE FROM ME I WILL BE ON CNN FOR EXPLODING A BOMB IN SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE AUDIENCE".

Requests for comment from the attorney representing the man charged in New York were not immediately returned.

Bail was set at $100,000 cash or $300,000 bond Friday and an order of protection was granted, the district attorney's office said.