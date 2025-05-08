‘Bizarre theatrics': Attorney for Smokey Robinson responds to lawsuit against singer

The sexual battery lawsuit filed against Motown legend Smokey Robinson is nothing more than an “ugly method of trying to extract money from an 85-year-old American icon,” the singer’s attorney said in a statement Wednesday.

Robinson’s attorney’s statement is the first response on behalf of the singer since four women filed a complaint against him Tuesday, accusing him of assault and sexual battery. The singer’s wife, Frances Robinson, was also named in the lawsuit.

“Through this process we have seen the bizarre theatrics of yesterday’s news conference, as the plaintiffs’ attorneys outlined vile, false allegations against Mr. and Mrs. Robinson, trying to enlist the public as an unwitting participant in the media circus they are trying to create,” Christopher Frost, Robinson’s lawyer, said in a statement. “We ask anyone following this case to reserve judgment as the evidence comes to light and all the actual facts of the case unfold.”

The lawsuit, filed by four women who are identified as Jane Doe 1, 2, 3 and 4, alleges the plaintiffs were subjected to “repeated sexual assaults and sexual harassment” at the couple’s home and other locations. The accusers were housekeepers who worked for Robinson.

“We will be addressing the numerous aspects of the complaint that defy credulity as well as issues relating to purported timelines, inconsistencies, and relationships between the plaintiffs and others,” Frost’s statement continued.

The attorney added that the singer will “respond in his own words” in time.

The complaint seeks a minimum of $50 million in general damages.

Resources for victims of sexual assault are available through the National Sexual Violence Resources Center and the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-4673.