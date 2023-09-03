Smash Mouth singer Steve Harwell is in hospice care

Originally appeared on E! Online

Steve Harwell, the retired lead singer of rock band Smash Mouth, is receiving hospice care following a lengthy health battle.

The 56-year-old is "resting at home" and "being cared for by his fiancé and hospice care," his rep, Robert Hayes, told E! News in a statement Sept. 3. "Although Steve is here with us still, sadly it will only be for a short time. We would hope that people would respect Steve and his family's privacy during this difficult time."

Entertainment Weekly quoted a rep for the band as saying Harwell is back home with "only a week or so to live," adding that for the past three days, his loved ones have gathered to be with him.

Harwell co-founded Smash Mouth in 1994 and the group rose to international fame with hits such as "All Star," "Walkin' on the Sun" and a cover of The Monkees' "I'm a Believer," which is featured in the 2001 animated film "Shrek."

"Steve's iconic voice is one of the most recognizable voices from his generation," his rep told E! News. "Steve loved the fans and loved to perform."

For the past decade, Harwell battled heart and neurological conditions. The singer retired in October 2021 to focus on his health after exhibiting concerning behavior while performing with Smash Mouth in Bethel, New York.

The band's rep told the Los Angeles Times at the time that the singer left the group to focus on longstanding medical issues, adding, "Despite Steve's best efforts to work through these ailments, he is heartbroken to share that it has become impossible for him to continue doing what he loves most, performing in front of the band's millions of fans around the world."

The rep also told the newspaper that Harwell "has suffered profusely over the years with several types of addiction leading to medical and mental health issues," including cardiomyopathy and Wernickes encephalopathy, a neurological condition that "has greatly impacted his motor functions including speech and impaired memory."

Harwell added in a statement at the time, "Ever since I was a kid, I dreamed of being a Rockstar performing in front of sold-out arenas and have been so fortunate to live out that dream. To my bandmates, it's been an honor performing with you all these years and I can't think of anyone else I would have rather gone on this wild journey with."

He continued, "To our loyal and amazing fans, thank you, all of this was possible because of you. I've tried so hard to power through my physical and mental health issues, and to play in front of you one last time, but I just wasn't able to. I am so grateful to each and every one of you who has helped Smash Mouth sell over 10 million albums worldwide, put us on top of radio charts and those who have kept All Star relevant as one of the top memes on the internet today."

Following his retirement, Zach Goode was made the new frontman of the band.

"I cannot wait to see what Smash Mouth accomplishes next," Harwell said, "and am looking forward to counting myself as one of the band's newest fans."