Sinéad O'Connor's cause of death revealed

New details on Sinéad O'Connor's passing have been disclosed.

Almost six months after the "Nothing Compares 2 U" singer died at the age of 56, her cause of death has been attributed to "natural causes," a rep for London's Southwark Coroner's Court confirmed to TMZ on Jan. 9, adding, "the coroner has therefore ceased their involvement in her death."

O'Connor's family shared news of her passing on July 26, telling RTE, "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad. Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time."

The following day, London's Metropolitan Police confirmed they responded to "reports of an unresponsive woman at a residential address," noting at the time that her death wasn't being treated as "suspicious."

The acclaimed singer's passing came more than a year after her son Shane, 17, died by an apparent suicide after he was reported missing. O'Connor is survived by kids Jake, Roisin and Yeshua.

In one of her final social media posts shared in July, O'Connor expressed her plans to release another album, nearly 10 years after her last, "I'm Not Bossy, I'm the Boss."

Over her decades-long career, O'Connor — who was also known for her controversial nature — released 10 studio albums and earned eight Grammy nominations, winning an award for Best Alternative Music Performance for her second album, "I Do Not Want What I Haven't Got." The 1991 album's lead single, a cover of Prince's "Nothing Compares 2 U," helped shoot her to stardom.

Throughout her time in the spotlight, the Dublin native also spoke openly about her mental health struggles, including being diagnosed with bipolar disorder and her struggles with depression.

"People always say to me, ‘Do you think your happiness is going to last?' As if I'm teetering on some edge," she told The Guardian in 2021. "I think I'm good now. But I'm not stupid enough to think I won't have relapses. I'm not stupid enough to think I won't end up in hospital again. I'm a recovering abuse survivor and it's a life's work."

After her passing, many celebs paid tribute to O'Connor and the impact she had on the industry.

"Sinead was a profound inspiration to many," Alanis Morrissette wrote in a July 26 Instagram Story. "And to me. Her passion, poetry, and unapologetic expression raised the bar on artistry and female empowerment. Her questioning of societal norms deeply influenced culture's appreciation of female complexity."

The "You Oughta Know" singer continued, "Her ability to vulnerably dwell on the small part of the bell-shaped curve was thought provoking, stirring and inspiring. I'm feeling empathy for Ireland, for the world, and for all of us who are saddened by this news."