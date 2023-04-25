Simone Biles Responds to Criticism Over Her Wedding Hair

Simone Biles is speaking out after some social media users criticized her updo for her wedding.

The four-time Olympic gold medalist announced on Instagram April 22 that she tied the knot with her longtime love Jonathan Owens, 27, in a romantic courthouse wedding ceremony.

Biles uploaded multiple pictures from their special day to Instagram that showed her beaming in a low-cut, tiered wedding gown. She wore her hair in a high ponytail that showed off the dress’s neckline and tied-back details.

While many fans congratulated the happy couple and celebrated their love, some critics questioned the Olympian’s choice in hairstyle.

After a few Twitter users nitpicked Biles’ wedding hair — with one going so far as to suggest she should’ve worn a wig — a number of fans stepped in to praise the legendary gymnast.

“Yall really coming for Simone Biles’s hair at her wedding. She is a young millionaire, a great gymnast, and married to the love of her life. What you got???” one person tweeted.

Yall really coming for Simone Biles’s hair at her wedding. She is a young millionaire, a great gymnast, and married to the love of her life. What you got??? pic.twitter.com/QLreAGJu9p — Kemmy O (@Kemy_87) April 23, 2023

Others wondered why people were choosing to comment on Biles’ hair instead of her happy union.

One fan retweeted a wedding photo and asked, “Like how could you see this picture and focus on her hair???”

“Simone Biles is a goddess. I look up to her so much and girl I could only wish for her level of beauty,” the fan continued.

Another wrote, “I saw those pics of Simone Biles and my first thought was, ‘Aww she look so happy.’ The fact y’all zoomed in on her edges and hair is so miserable.”

I saw those pics of Simone Biles and my first thought was, “Aww she look so happy.” The fact y’all zoomed in on her edges and hair is so miserable. — MoniTheeSimmer 🦋🩵 (@MoniNextDoor) April 23, 2023

Many pointed out that the 26-year-old’s happiness and the love for her husband should be the main concern on her wedding day.

“Simone Biles is one of THEE top gymnasts we’ve ever seen, has overcame situations of abuse and other obstacles in her childhood, has defined her own success and found love and is now happily married…” read a tweet that has received more than 60,000 likes. “And y’all worried about her hair…..?!”

Simone Biles is one of THEE top gymnasts we’ve ever seen, has overcame situations of abuse and other obstacles in her childhood, has defined her own success and found love and is now happily married…



And y’all worried about her hair…..?! pic.twitter.com/pSmIygScZU — Cindy Noir✨ (@thecindynoir) April 23, 2023

Biles saw the viral tweet and responded with some details about her bouncy updo.

On April 23, she replied, “I think they also forget i live in HOUSTON TEXAS & I sweat those out!!”

i think they also forget i live in HOUSTON TEXAS & I sweat those out!! soon as we stepped outside for pics



but they can keep complaining idc idc idc — Simone Biles Owens (@Simone_Biles) April 23, 2023

Biles shared that her hair was affected by the weather as “soon as we stepped outside for pics.”

But, she did not let the humidity or the negative comments ruin her big day, adding “they can keep complaining (I don’t care).”

Fans responded to Biles and complimented her beauty. They also encouraged her to continue to tune out the negativity.

“Congratulations to you and your husband. Ignore the noise and enjoy your life,” one fan said.

Another wrote, “Girl don’t listen to these haters! You looked so beautiful! Wishing you all the happiness!”

Despite the social media discussion about her hair, Biles spent most of the weekend uploading photos from her intimate nuptials and celebrating becoming Mrs. Owens.

She shared a slideshow on Instagram that included a photo of Owens raising a fist into the air as they left the courthouse together. In another picture, the Houston Texans football player, who wore a tanned suit, dipped his bride and kissed her.

“I do,” she captioned the snaps. “Officially owens.”

She also posted black-and-white photos of the two holding hands and signing their marriage certificate.

“I never knew a love so deep,” she gushed in the caption.

On his page, the NFL athlete uploaded the same snaps. “My person, forever,” he said in the caption before adding the hashtags #TheOwens and #itsofficial.

Fans can expect more loving pictures of the two newlyweds when they say “I do” for a second time in a couple weeks. Biles revealed in an Instagram story on April 23 that the pair are also having a destination wedding.

“We had to get married ‘legally’ here in the us — since our wedding will be a destination wedding,” she said when one fan asked about other wedding plans.

Biles added that their “big wedding” will have between 135 to 140 guests and she expects a few “gym reunions,” implying her Olympic teammates could make an appearance.

In between responding to fans she also made a big change on her Instagram and Twitter accounts. Her name now reads: Simone Biles Owens.

