Simon Leviev, Subject of Netflix's ‘Tinder Swindler,' Banned From Dating Apps

Simon Leviev, the subject of Netflix's new documentary "The Tinder Swindler," was banned from dating apps like Tinder and Hinge after the filmmakers alleged he had scammed several women for an estimated total of $10 million.

“The Tinder Swindler” follows three women who said they were conned by Leviev, an Israeli man they all met separately on Tinder sometime in 2018 or 2019.

In the documentary, the women alleged that Leviev — whose real name is Shimon Hayut — claimed he was the son of a wealthy tycoon, took them out on extravagant dates and started relationships with them before he eventually scammed them out of large sums of money.

