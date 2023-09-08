Sharon Osbourne reveals the rudest celebrity she's ever met

Originally appeared on E! Online

Shade alert!

Sharon Osbourne minced no words when it came to naming the "rudest celebrity" she has ever met. The TV personality made her comments while playing the game Stir the Pot with daughter Kelly Osbourne on E! News, ahead of the return of their family's "The Osbournes" podcast Sept. 12.

"The guy that's married to an actress," Sharon said, "and he used to do "That '70s Show."

Kelly Osbourne responded, "Oh, Ashton Kutcher?" She added, "Really?"

Sharon called the 45-year-old, who is married to Mila Kunis, "Oh, rude, rude, rude, rude little boy." She later reiterated her opinion of him being "rude" and added that he is a "Dastardly little thing."

Sharon Osbourne, 70, did not offer an explanation for what Kutcher allegedly did to make her think he is rude. E! News has reached out to the "Ranch" star for comment.

Sharon Osbourne has spoken about her feelings toward the actor before. "I didn't get on with that one guy, that Ashton Kushner," she told Larry King in a 2018 interview, when asked about interviews she had conducted that didn't go the way she expected. "Didn't get on with him at all."

When asked what she didn't like about the actor, Sharon Osbourne responded, "Bad attitude, for me."

She said that when Kutcher appeared in 2014 on her former show "The Talk," of which she had served as a co-host, she had gotten his name wrong. "So he was pissed," she said, "and he comes on with an attitude."

Sharon Osbourne continued, "He goes, 'What are you, what have you done in this industry?' And I was like, 'Kid, don't start with me, because I'm gonna eat you up and s--- you out.' So I was just like, 'You don't know what you're dealing with, kid.'"

Kutcher, who never appeared on "The Talk" again, has not commented to her remarks to King.