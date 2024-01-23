Selena Gomez responds to a TikTok fan's cancer plea

It took just 48 hours and a viral video for a cancer patient to get a step closer to achieving his lifelong dream of meeting Selena Gomez.

Timothy Bobrovitsky, 22, has used TikTok to document his journey with Stage 4 cancer. On Sunday, he posted a plea to fellow users on the platform: Help him reach the actor.

“I have Stage 4 cancer in my lungs and my leg and everywhere else. I really need your help to make my childhood dreams come true,” he said, describing himself as Gomez’s No. 1 fan. “One of my bucket list items since having cancer has always been to either meet Selena Gomez … even if she saw this video, I could die peacefully.”

By Monday, the wish had reached over 4 million people, including Gomez, who responded to Bobrovitsky on her TikTok and Instagram. She posted a duet, or a video showing her own reaction side by side in split-screen format. In the text of the video, she wrote that he should directly message her.

Bobrovitsky, who was unavailable for an interview Tuesday, quickly replied to the Rare Beauty founder online.

Representatives for Gomez did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.