Selena Gomez and Drew Taggart Step Out Together Amid Romance Rumors

Selena Gomez and Drew Taggart seem to be getting closer.

The "Same Old Love" singer and The Chainsmokers musician recently went bowling at The Gutter in Manhattan, the manager confirms to E! News.

As seen in photos published by Page Six Jan. 17, Gomez and Taggart kept it casual, with him sporting a camouflage-print long-sleeve shirt and black pants. Meanwhile, Gomez wore a black long-sleeve top and matching bottoms for the sporty occasion on Jan. 15.

Their New York hangout comes amid reports that the pair are dating; however, neither star has publicly confirmed where they stand.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

E! News has reached out to their reps but hasn't received a comment.

Taggart, 33, previously dated model Chantel Jeffries, making their relationship public in July 2020. Less than a year later, People reported the pair split up in April 2021.

Taggart's dating history also reportedly includes being linked to model Meredith Mickelson in 2018 and having a years-long relationship with Haley Rowe, which came to a close in 2017.

As for Gomez, she has been in public romances with Zedd, The Weeknd and Justin Bieber—a relationship that began in 2011 but ultimately ended in 2018.

In her Apple TV+ documentary, "Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me," Gomez opened up about her breakup from Bieber and the feelings that followed.

"I feel like I had to go through the worst possible heartbreak ever and then just forgetting everything at the drop of a hand, it was really confusing," she said during the documentary. "But I just think that needed to happen and ultimately, it was the best thing that ever happened to me."