See The Sanderson Sisters Reunite in First ‘Hocus Pocus 2' Teaser Trailer

The "Hocus Pocus 2" trailer will put a spell on you.

On June 28, Disney dropped a sneak peek of the highly anticipated follow-up to the popular 1993 Halloween film with the Sanderson sisters—played by Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy—reprising their iconic roles 29 years later.

The clip begins with a group of three high school girls discussing how they're going to celebrate one of their 16th birthdays. The teens then visit a shopkeeper, played by Sam Richardson, who tells the girls, "You know, legend has it, it's on the 16th birthday that a witch gets her powers."

Two of the girls then appear to read a spell, which causes the black flame candle to reignite. The ground beneath the teens splits and the Sanderson sisters appear.

"Lock up your children," Bette's character Winifred says. "Yes, Salem, we're back!"

The trailer ends with a man at a carnival asking the sibling witches if they're looking for a stage, to which Winifred mischievously replied, "Always."

"It's been 29 years since someone lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the 17th-century sisters, and they are looking for revenge," Disney said in a statement about the film June 28. "Now it is up to three high-school students to stop the ravenous witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before dawn on All Hallow's Eve."

The Anne Fletcher-directed film also stars Doug Jones, Hannah Waddingham, Whitney Peak, Belissa Escobedo, Lilia Buckingham, Froyan Gutierrez and Tony Hale.

"Hocus Pocus 2" will be available to stream on Disney+ on Sept. 30.