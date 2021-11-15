See the Crawleys Head to France in New ‘Downton Abbey' Sequel Film Trailer

Looks like the Crawleys have finally learned what a weekend is.

On Monday, Nov. 15, Focus Features released a new trailer for the "Downton Abbey" sequel film, aptly titled "Downton Abbey: A New Era." And it seems the latest chapter of the Crawley family includes a little getaway to the South of France after the Dowager Countess (Maggie Smith) reveals she's inherited a villa there.

"Years ago, before you were born, I met a man," she tells her captivated family. "And now I've come into the possession of a villa in the South of France."

Responding for the whole family, Mary (Michelle Dockery) utters a simple, "What?"

Though Mary may be surprised by this tidbit from the Dowager Countess' past, we'll never forget that the Crawley matriarch almost ran off with a Russian prince all those years ago. But, enough about that.

Before long, the Crawleys venture off to France, and seem to bring their beloved staff with them. Longtime family butler Mr. Carson (Jim Carter) cheekily declares to wife Mrs. Hughes (Phyllis Logan), "They better be warned, the British are coming."

Of course, this isn't the only thing we can expect from "Downton Abbey: A New Era," as the wedding of Tom Branson (Allen Leech) and Lucy Smith (Tuppence Middleton) is also teased. It's the footage from this wedding that has us the most excited, as the Downton Abbey children appear all grown up in it.

Both Tom's daughter with his late wife Sybil (Jessica Brown Findlay) and Mary's son with her late husband Matthew (Dan Stevens) have shot up in height in one family photo from the nuptials. Speaking of this picture, only Edith's daughter Marigold is photographed, leaving us concerned that something tragic happened to the Marchioness' pregnancy from the previous "Downton Abbey" film.

Not to mention, the trailer makes no mention of the Dowager Countess' health, as she was diagnosed with cancer in the prior movie. We hope the sequel film answers our burning questions about all of this.

"Downton Abbey: A New Era" features the original cast and several notable additions -- including Hugh Bonneville, Laura Carmichael, Carter, Brendan Coyle, Dockery, Kevin Doyle, Joanne Froggatt, Harry Hadden-Paton, Robert James-Collier, Leech, Logan, Elizabeth McGovern, Sophie McShera, Middleton, Lesley Nicol, Smith, Imelda Staunton, Penelope Wilton, Hugh Dancy, Laura Haddock, Nathalie Baye, Dominic West and Jonathan Zacca.

For a peek at, what the trailer calls, the "grandest escape of the year," watch the new trailer above.

Downton Abbey: A New Era premieres in theaters March 2022.

