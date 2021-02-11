Simone Biles

See Simone Biles' Road to the Tokyo Olympics in First Docuseries Trailer

In the docuseries, fans will get a peek behind the scenes of the beloved athlete training at home and performing at practice shows

By Mona Thomas

SK-II and Simone Biles Reveal ?VS? Series Teaser Film For Beauty Is #NOCOMPETITION at Crosby Street Hotel on March 04, 2020 in New York City.
Craig Barritt/Getty Images

Simone Biles is ready to bare it all.

On Feb. 11, the trailer dropped for the 19-time World Champion's Facebook Watch docuseries Simone vs Herself and it seems viewers will be getting an up-close and personal look into the life of the four-time Olympic gold medalist.

The trailer shows Biles gearing up for the 2021 Olympic games which were postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Entertainment News

breaking news in yuba county 3 hours ago

The ‘Breaking News in Yuba County' Cast on How Filming Was Like “Summer Camp”

Marilyn Manson 4 hours ago

‘Game of Thrones' Star Esmé Bianco Accuses ‘Monster' Marilyn Manson of Abuse

The 30-second clip opens with the 23-year-old explaining, "Gymnasts bodies are like ticking time bomb--it's like a nightmare. How to prepare for another year."

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage.

In the docuseries, fans will get a peek behind the scenes of the beloved athlete training at home and performing at practice shows. In the preview, Biles' could be heard sharing her inner thoughts as she questioned, "Having to come back, am I going to be just as good? Can I do it again?"

In connection to the upcoming series, the superstar reflected on her career and the "ups and downs" she experiences "despite what a lot of people may think."

Every Time Simone Biles Was a Total Winner

"My mom has always encouraged me to be the 'best Simone I can be' and I now have a true appreciation for what that really means, which is one of the big reasons I wanted to come back for Tokyo," she expressed. "I want to challenge myself to be the best Simone I can be for me and, no matter the outcome, share with my fans the process and approach I am taking along the way in the hope that it may help inspire others to be the best version of themselves too."

Simone vs Herself is slated to premiere summer 2021.

Check out the full trailer in the above video!

Copyright E! Online

This article tagged under:

Simone BilesOlympicsgymnastics
Local Coronavirus Pandemic The Biden Administration U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us