See Reese Witherspoon React After Matthew McConaughey Reveals She Was His Childhood Crush

Matthew McConaughey and Reese Witherspoon can't stop singing each other's praises.

The two actors, who both star in the upcoming animated film "Sing 2," sat down with Ellen DeGeneres on her talk show on Thursday, Dec. 16, to play a rapid-fire game that saw them discuss their very first celebrity crushes — and unintentionally create the next great summer rom-com along the way.

For Witherspoon, that initial infatuation was on a very classic rockstar. "Jim Morrison from The Doors," she said, before adding, "I was a weird kid."

The "Legally Blonde" star, who is producing the adaptation of the classic rock-inspired novel "Daisy Jones & the Six," had an explanation for why Morrison lit her fire. "The Doors movie had just come out and I was maybe 14," she said of the 1991 flick, "and I was like, 'Oh, he's so hot.' So I guess it was Val Kilmer [as Jim Morrison]."

After a moment, she confirmed that it was "really Val" that she had a crush on and that he was very "cute" in the film.

Photo by Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

McConaughey was impressed by his co-star's response ("Nice call!") which isn't all too surprising when you consider his answer. "I did have a little bit of a crush on the young lady sitting to the left of me from 'Man in the Moon,'" he said, referencing the 1991 film that Witherspoon starred in at age 14.

Witherspoon's mouth dropped open at the casual crush admission from her long-time friend. "What?" She asked, before shouting, "Somebody write this down!"

McConaughey explained that she was one of his "early, early crushes" as a kid. "If you've seen the movie, you see [it's] inevitable. I mean, what's not to have a crush on?"

His co-star appeared very flattered by his comments, calling him "sweet" before inspiration struck, adding, "Now we just have to make a movie about it!"

As the idea bubbled between them, the two pals began to speak over one another, with McConaughey stating that "About the First Celebrity Crush" would be a "good title" for the film and that it would star "the three of us:" McConaughey, Witherspoon, and Kilmer.

Witherspoon chimed in, "It's a triangle!"

"Oh my goodness," McConaughey said about the movie pitch. "Something's gotta move. Something will happen when you've got nothing to lose."