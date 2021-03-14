See the Stars Arriving on the 2021 Grammys Red Carpet

While there isn't an audience for the music industry's big night, some performers and presenters graced the red carpet in Los Angeles

Jhené Aiko and Big Sean
Multiple award nominee Billie Eilish arrives on the Grammy Awards red carpet.
Nominee Dua Lipa arrives for the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.
Megan Thee Stallion, nominated in several categories including Best New Artist, attends the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards in Los Angeles.
Best New Artist nominee Doja Cat arrives for the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards.
Nominee Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars on the 2021 Grammys red carpet.
Tish Cyrus and daughter and Best New Artist nominee Noah Cyrus attend the 2021 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.
Host Trevor Noah arrives for the 2021 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy )
Julia Michaels and JP Saxe
H.E.R. attends the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021 in Los Angeles.
Alana Haim, Danielle Haim and Este Haim of HAIM on the Grammys red carpet.
Phoebe Bridgers arrives for the 2021 Grammy Awards.
Ben Winston at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards.
Bad Bunny arrives for the 2021 Grammy Awards.
Grammy nominee Finneas arrives on the red carpet.
Presenter Lizzo arrives for the 2021 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.
Miranda Lambert attends the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards.
Best New Artist nominee Chika attends the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.
Jacob Collier and Ben Bloomberg

