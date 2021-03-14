See the Stars Arriving on the 2021 Grammys Red Carpet Published 1 hour ago • Updated 51 seconds ago While there isn't an audience for the music industry's big night, some performers and presenters graced the red carpet in Los Angeles 19 photos 1/19 Kevin Mazur Jhené Aiko and Big Sean 2/19 Kevin Mazur Multiple award nominee Billie Eilish arrives on the Grammy Awards red carpet. 3/19 Kevin Mazur Nominee Dua Lipa arrives for the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. 4/19 Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy Megan Thee Stallion, nominated in several categories including Best New Artist, attends the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards in Los Angeles. 5/19 Kevin Mazur Best New Artist nominee Doja Cat arrives for the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards. 6/19 Kevin Mazur Nominee Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars on the 2021 Grammys red carpet. 7/19 Kevin Mazur Tish Cyrus and daughter and Best New Artist nominee Noah Cyrus attend the 2021 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. 8/19 Kevin Mazur Host Trevor Noah arrives for the 2021 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy ) 9/19 Kevin Mazur Julia Michaels and JP Saxe 10/19 Kevin Mazur H.E.R. attends the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021 in Los Angeles. 11/19 Kevin Mazur Alana Haim, Danielle Haim and Este Haim of HAIM on the Grammys red carpet. 12/19 Kevin Mazur Phoebe Bridgers arrives for the 2021 Grammy Awards. 13/19 Kevin Mazur Ben Winston at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards. 14/19 Kevin Mazur Bad Bunny arrives for the 2021 Grammy Awards. 15/19 Kevin Mazur Grammy nominee Finneas arrives on the red carpet. 16/19 Kevin Mazur Presenter Lizzo arrives for the 2021 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. 17/19 Kevin Mazur Miranda Lambert attends the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards. 18/19 Kevin Mazur Best New Artist nominee Chika attends the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. 19/19 Kevin Mazur Jacob Collier and Ben Bloomberg This article tagged under: GrammysGrammy AwardsGrammys 2021 0 More Photo Galleries PHOTOS: SpaceX Rocket Lights Up the Jersey Shore Sky in Awe-Inspiring Spectacle The Pandemic in Photos The Day That Changed Us All: A Year of COVID-19 in Photos Golden Globes 2021: See the Red Carpet and At-Home Looks