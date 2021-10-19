See Nicole Kidman Transform Into Lucille Ball in First ‘Being the Ricardos' Teaser

Time to break out the wine glasses -- Nicole Kidman is officially squashing grapes as the legendary Lucille Ball in the teaser for "Being the Ricardos."

The upcoming biopic, set for release in December, will pull back the curtain on Ball's private life, which proved to be quite layered since she and her co-star, Desi Arnaz were famously a couple both on and off-screen. The two eloped in November 1940, starred in "I Love Lucy" together from 1951 to 1957, and subsequently divorced in 1960.

"I am the biggest asset in the portfolio of the Columbia Broadcasting System," Kidman (as Ball) says in a voiceover in the slow-winding teaser. "The biggest asset in the portfolio of Philip Morris Tobacco, Westinghouse. I get paid a fortune to do exactly what I love doing. I work side-by-side with my husband who is genuinely impressed by me. And all I have to do to keep it, is kill for 36 weeks in a row. And then do it again next year."

Referring to their incredibly successful sitcom, she continues, "You know, I did this show so Desi and I could be together. I had no idea it was going to be a hit." And at that exact moment, viewers finally get their first actual peek at Kidman's jaw-dropping transformation as the comedic star.

The film will follow Ball and Arnaz during a whirlwind week of filming "I Love Lucy," with the story unfolding during a Monday table read until it wraps up with a Friday TV shoot in front of a live audience.

However, the drama will also feature snippets of life off-set for the famous couple, with the synopsis for the movie reading in part, "The film takes audiences into the writers' room, onto the soundstage and behind closed doors with Ball and Arnaz during one critical production week of their groundbreaking sitcom."

Ball and Arnaz's daughter, Lucie Arnaz, praised Oscar winner Kidman for her portrayal of her mom earlier this year, adding that she managed to capture the "basic essence" of the television star. "Nicole did a spectacular job," Lucie Arnaz told The Palm Springs Life magazine in August.

"The two days that I watched, though, were both little flashbacks, so she was playing Lucy in the late '30s and mid-'40s. She wasn't Lucy of Lucy Ricardo fame yet, so it was a trifle different. And I know she meant it to be, so it could feel different. But boy, what she did was astounding. She's got such poise and class."

"Being the Ricardos" will hit theaters Dec. 10 and debut on Prime Video Dec. 21.