Celebrity News

Sean ‘Diddy' Combs' attorney reveals ‘roughest' part of prison life

Sean "Diddy" Combs' attorney Marc Agnifilo shared that the rapper is struggling with the food in prison, calling it the "roughest part" of his life behind bars as he awaits trial

By Gabrielle Chung | E! Online

NBC Universal, Inc.

Originally appeared on E! Online

Sean "Diddy" Combs is not stomaching prison food too well, according to his legal team.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

After the rapper was ordered remain in jail to await his trial on charges of racketeering, sex trafficking and using transportation to engage in prostitution, Combs' lawyer Marc Agnifilo shared insight into how he's handing life behind bars.

"I think the food’s probably the roughest part of it," Agnifilo told reporters outside of a New York courthouse Oct. 10, per New York Daily News. Combs' other attorney Anthony L. Ricco added that the 54-year-old is "making an adjustment" amid his legal setback.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.
Sean "Diddy" Combs is being closely monitored in jail as he awaits trial in his sex trafficking case.

"Sometimes, the more you push a person down, the stronger they get," Ricco said, according to NBC News. "Nobody's OK with staying in jail."

Combs — who has pleaded not guilty to his charges — is currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. According to a Federal Bureau of Prisons handbook obtained by E! News, the detention center offers "regular, heart healthy and no-flesh dietary options" to its inmates, as well as access to purchase food from the commissary.

Food options on the commissary list include tuna in chili sauce, honey buns, cashews, instant grits, protein bars and spam.

Amid his incarceration, Combs has been placed on suicide watch, a common practice not indicative of mental state for high-profile individuals upon admittance to a federal facility.

Sean "Diddy" Combs 15 hours ago

Judge sets 2025 trial date for Sean ‘Diddy' Combs' sex trafficking case

Sean "Diddy" Combs Sep 18

Inside the New York City jail where Diddy is locked up: Violence, squalor and death

His trial is set for May 5, 2025, with Grammy winner likely to testify in court.

"I don’t know that I could keep him off the stand," Agnifilo previously said of Combs on TMZ’s documentary "The Downfall of Diddy: The Indictment." "I think he is very eager to tell his story."

“These are the acts of an innocent man with nothing to hide,” he noted. “He looks forward to clearing his name in court.”

Copyright E! Online

This article tagged under:

Celebrity News
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us