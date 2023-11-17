Sean ‘Diddy' Combs and singer Cassie settle lawsuit alleging abuse 1 day after it was filed

Rapper and music executive Sean Combs and the singer Cassie have reached a settlement in a lawsuit filed by Cassie accusing him of rape and abuse, it was announced Friday.

The announcement of a settlement comes just one day after Cassie, a singer and entertainer whose full name is Cassandra Ventura, filed the suit against Combs, known as Diddy.

"I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control," Ventura said in a statement. "I want to thank my family, fans and lawyers for their unwavering support.”

The two had been romantic partners.

In a federal lawsuit filed in New York City Thursday, Ventura accused Combs of raping and physically abusing her — including punching, beating, kicking and stomping on her — over the course of their relationship.

Combs also said in a statement that they resolved the matter amicably. "I wish Cassie and her family all the best. Love," he said in a statement.

