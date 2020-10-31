Actor Sean Connery, the ‘Original' James Bond, Dies at 90

Sir Sean Connery, best known for his big screen portrayal of James Bond, has died. He was 90.

Connery was the first actor to play the role of British intelligence officer James Bond in the long-running film franchise. He would go on to play Bond a total of seven times as a part of a decades-spanning career in film.

"Sir Sean Connery has died at the age of 90," read a tweet Saturday from the official James Bond Twitter account. "He was the first actor to play James Bond on the big screen in Dr. No in 1962, From Russia With Love, Goldfinger, Thunderball, You Only Live Twice and Diamonds Are Forever followed."

Bond producers EON Productions confirmed his death, which was first reported by the BBC.

Producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli said they were “devastated by the news.”

“He was and shall always be remembered as the original James Bond whose indelible entrance into cinema history began when he announced those unforgettable words — ‘The name’s Bond... James Bond,'” they said in a statement.

The producers said Connery's “gritty and witty portrayal of the sexy and charismatic secret agent” was largely responsible for the success of the series.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said she was “heartbroken” at the news.

“Our nation today mourns one of her best loved sons," she said.

Connery's portrayal of the Bond character defined the suave secret agent for a generation of fans.

The Scottish actor also had major roles in films including “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade,” “Highlander” and “The Hunt for Red October.”

This is a developing story.