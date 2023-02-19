actors

‘Saving Private Ryan' Actor Tom Sizemore Hospitalized After Suffering Brain Aneurysm

The actor is in critical condition "and it's a wait and see situation," says his representative, Charles Lago

Tom Sizemore
Chris Polk/FilmMagic

Actor Tom Sizemore was hospitalized after suffering a brain aneurysm Saturday, according to his representative, Charles Lago.

The 61-year-old "is currently in critical condition and it’s a wait and see situation," Lago said.

"His family is aware and waiting for updates," Lago added. "There are no further updates at this time."

