‘SNL From Home’ Lets Cast Get Creative as Tom Hanks Hosts

Actor Tom Hanks opened the show from his kitchen, calling the experience “very weird.” After thanking the sound engineers for the cheering sound effects, Hanks, who called himself the “celebrity canary in the coal mine,” recounted some of his experience being one of the first widely publicized cases of Coronavirus.

“Ever since being diagnosed, I’ve been more like America’s dad than ever before: No one wants to be around me very long, and I make people uncomfortable.”



Though Hanks admitted “It is a strange time to try to be funny,” he conceded “but being funny is SNL’s whole thing."

Even still, Hanks added some somber words of hope - “We are in this for the duration and we will get through this together.”

Pete Davidson was able to premier his new track “Drake Song,” in which Davidson raps from his mom’s basement and cycles through Drake’s most well-known tropes, like missing his ex and being #1 on the billboard.

Kate McKinnon reprised her iconic Ruth Bader Ginsburg impersonation for “Working Out at Home With RBG.” After introducing her punching bags as “Kavanaugh” and “Gorsuch,” RBG admits that she’s training for the 2021 Olympics.

“I’m gonna do mental gymnastics - to figure out why they cut the 2018 pandemic response team.”

Larry David returned to Saturday Night Live as Bernie Sanders, answering questions about his campaign after Sanders suspended his presidential campaign, paving the way for a Joe Biden nomination. Sanders came out as a strong advocate of the half-wave as an alternative to handshakes and high-fives.

“It’s 50% hello! And 50% go away.”

Weekend Update hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che tuned into the show from their homes to give this week’s specialized version of the beloved segment. The version of Weekend Update laid bare what the segment is about: good jokes on relevant topics.

Michael Che kicked it off by saying “We got some jokes, and we’re gonna just tell some, see what you guys think.”

The hosts were also joined by Alec Baldwin’s President Trump, who repeatedly praised himself for the job he’s done and gave some straightforward advice: “Wash your hands - or don’t.”

Michael Che sadly announced that his grandmother passed away this week, but said coming back to work with Jost made him feel better. Che said his grandmother loved when the two would joke swap, and asked Jost to read a provocative joke that Pete Davidson had written for him.

Coldplay singer Chris Martin gave a soulful rendition of Bob Dylan’s ‘Shelter From The Storm’ from his home.

The episode left off on a melancholy note - saying goodbye to music producer Hal Willner, who passed away this week from complications due to COVID-19. Willner was responsible for much of the music scoring and production on 'Saturday Night Live.'