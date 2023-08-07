Sandra Bullock's Longtime Partner Bryan Randall Dead at 57

Sandra Bullock's boyfriend of eight years, Bryan Randall, has passed away.

Randall died following a three-year battle with the neurological disease amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig's Disease, his family told People. He was 57.

"It is with great sadness that we share that on Aug. 5, Bryan Randall passed away peacefully after a three-year battle with ALS," they said in a statement. "Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request."

Their statement continued, "We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours."

His family asked for privacy as they "grieve and to come to terms with the impossibility of saying goodbye to Bryan."

Bullock, 59, was first linked to Randall in 2015, shortly after she had hired him to photograph her son Louis' fifth birthday party. By the following year, a source told E! News that Randall had "officially moved in" with the "Miss Congeniality" star after she adopted her second child, daughter Laila.

"When I met him, we hadn't been together that long and I said, 'Remember that NDA you signed when you photographed my son?'" Bullock remembered telling Randall during a 2021 appearance on "Red Table Talk." "You know that still holds… because I'm bringing home a child when I come back from Toronto."

Explaining how the artist had lived out of the public spotlight before their relationship, the Oscar winner noted that his "whole life had been unraveled because of me."

"He was so happy, but he was scared," she recalled. "I'm a bulldozer. My life was already on the track and here's this beautiful human being who doesn't want anything to do with my life, but [is] the right human being to be there."

Describing her then-partner as a "very patient" man and "a saint," Bullock said Randall "evolved on a level that is not human" and quickly stepped up as a parental figure for Louis, 13, and Laila, 11.

"He's the example I would want my children to have," she continued. "I don't always agree with him and he doesn't always agree with me, but he is an example even when I don't agree with him."

In the same interview, Bullock called Randall "the love of my life," while clarifying that the two had no interest in getting married. As she put it: "I don't need a paper to be a devoted partner and devoted mother."

"I am someone who went through the divorce process," explained Bullock, who was married to West Coast Choppers founder Jesse James from 2005 to 2010. "I don't need to be told to be ever present in the hardest of times. I don't need to be told to weather a storm with a good man."

She added, "Would you both be great parents to those children even if you didn't make it as a couple. Think about the children first."