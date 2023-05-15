Sam Asghari Speaks Out Against ‘Disgusting' Behavior Toward Wife Britney Spears

Sam Asghari wants no toxicity for his wife Britney Spears.

In a rare video posted to his Instagram Story, the fitness trainer accused members of Britney's private circle of capitalizing off her conservatorship, which was in place for 13 years before ending in November 2021.

"The last thing I want to do is speak on my wife's behalf—I will never do that," Asghari said May 14 in a clip that was captured and shared online. "I respect her privacy, that's why I don't talk as much. And I found it absolutely disgusting for the people that were in her life at the time when she didn't have a voice, they went and told her story like it was theirs. It was absolutely disgusting."

Previously, Britney testified that her conservatorship, which was enacted in 2008 over concerns regarding her wellbeing, was distressing. In particular, she accused her father Jamie Spears, who was suspended as conservator of Britney's estate in September 2021, of having tight control—which Asghari further stressed in his message.

"How are you gonna take the most influential person of our generation, the princess of pop, America's sweetheart, and put her in prison," Asghari continued, "where her father tells her what to do, what water to drink, who to see, and use her as a money-making machine."

Jamie addressed the claims back in November 2021, with his legal team noting at the time that he acted in her best interest.

But it's not just Britney's past conservatorship that Asghari seems to be taking issue with. The actor's words arrived a day before TMZ airs its documentary, TMZ Investigates: "Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom," on Fox.

"All of a sudden, after 15 years, when she's free after all [that] gaslighting and all those things that went down, now you're gonna put her under a microscope and tell her story?" added Asghari, who wed Britney last June after five years of dating. "No. No. That's also disgusting, so don't do that."

He also directed a message to fans, telling them to not "believe what you read online."

"Ninety-nine percent of the time, those are all clickbaits, for you to click and for them to make money," Asghari said. "And that time is over. Not gonna allow that. And that should stop. It should stop absolutely. The gaslighting and all that s--t gotta stop."

The words echo a post Britney shared in February, which she posted in commemoration of one-year anniversary of her conservatorship's termination.

"As my hubby says it best," she wrote at the time, "don't believe everything you read."

E! News reached out to TMZ for comment but hasn't heard back.