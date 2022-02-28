SAG Awards 2022 Winners: See the Full List

Awards season is officially in full swing, as Hollywood celebrated a full in-person ceremony for the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards Sunday night.

Unlike other Hollywood award shows, the SAG Awards are particularly special for those in front of the camera as it's the only ceremony voted on solely by the actors themselves.

This year's nominees included an impressive array of TV and film stars who are at the top of their game, from movie industry icons like Will Smith, Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper, Nicole Kidman and Jennifer Hudson, to stars from last year's biggest television hits like "Mare of Easttown," "Squid Game," "Ted Lasso," "Succession," "The White Lotus" and so many more.

Dame Helen Mirren received the SAG Life Achievement Award (with a poop joke no less) for her decades-long career in film, TV and stage and for fostering the "finest ideals of the acting profession."

Here's the complete list of winners:

MOVIES

Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture

Actor in a Leading Role

Javier Bardem, "Being the Ricardos"

Benedict Cumberbatch, "The Power of the Dog"

Andrew Garfield, "Tick, Tick ... Boom!"

Winner: Will Smith, "King Richard"

Denzel Washington, "The Tragedy of Macbeth"

Actress in a Leading Role

Winner: Jessica Chastain, "The Eyes of Tammy Faye"

Olivia Colman, "The Lost Daughter"

Lady Gaga, "House of Gucci"

Jennifer Hudson, "Respect"

Nicole Kidman, "Being the Ricardos"

Actor in a Supporting Role

Ben Affleck, "The Tender Bar"

Bradley Cooper, "Licorice Pizza"

Winner: Troy Kotsur, "CODA"

Jared Leto, "House of Gucci"

Kodi Smit-McPhee, "The Power of the Dog"

Actress in a Supporting Role

Caitriona Balfe, "Belfast"

Cate Blanchett, "Nightmare Alley"

Winner: Ariana DeBose, "West Side Story"

Kirsten Dunst, "The Power of the Dog"

Ruth Negga, "Passing"

Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

"Black Widow"

"Dune"

"The Matrix Resurrections"

Winner: "No Time to Die"

"Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings"

TELEVISION

Ensemble Cast in a Drama Series

Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston "The Morning Show"

Winner: Jung Ho-yeon "Squid Game"

Elizabeth Moss "The Handmaid's Tale"

Sarah Snook "Succession"

Reese Witherspoon "The Morning Show"

Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox, "Succession"

Billy Crudup, "The Morning Show"

Kieran Culkin, "Succession"

Winner: Lee Jung-jae, "Squid Game"

Jeremy Strong, "Succession"

Ensemble Cast in a Comedy Series

"The Great" (Hulu)

"Hacks" (HBO Max)

"The Kominsky Method" (Netflix)

"Only Murders in the Building" (Hulu)

Winner: "Ted Lasso" (Apple TV+)

Actress in a Comedy Series

Elle Fanning, "The Great"

Sandra Oh, "The Chair"

Jean Smart, "Hacks"

Juno Temple, "Ted Lasso"

Hannah Waddingham, "Ted Lasso"

Actor in a Comedy Series

Michael Douglas, "The Kominsky Method"

Brett Goldstein, "Ted Lasso"

Steve Martin, "Only Murders in the Building"

Martin Short, "Only Murders in the Building"

Winner: Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso"

Actress in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Jennifer Coolidge, "The White Lotus"

Cynthia Erivo, "Genius: Aretha"

Margaret Qualley, "Maid"

Jean Smart, "Mare of Easttown"

Winner: Kate Winslet, "Mare of Easttown"

Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Murray Bartlett "The White Lotus"

Oscar Isaac "Scenes From a Marriage"

Winner: Michael Keaton "Dopesick"

Ewan McGregor "Halston"

Evan Peters "Mare of Easttown"

Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series