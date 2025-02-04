Sabrina Carpenter marks Grammys milestone with sweet announcement

Originally appeared on E! Online

Sabrina Carpenter’s latest announcement is no coincidence.

Two days after winning her first ever Grammy awards, the “Espresso” singer gave fans an extra special treat: a deluxe version of her 2024 album Short n’ Sweet.

Referencing her wins for Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Pop Vocal Album, Carpenter thanked fans for “giving this album 2 Grammys,” on Instagram before revealing “short n’ sweet deluxe is now available for pre order.”

In addition to her chart-topping hits “Taste,” and “Espresso,” she’s releasing a new version of “Please Please Please” with country legend Dolly Parton as well as new tracks like “15 minutes,” “Couldn’t Make It Any Harder” and “Bad Reviews.”

As to how she feels about collaborating with country royalty on her new edition?

“yes that does say featuring Miss Dolly Parton,” Carpenter gushed. “she wouldn’t want me to swear but holy ----!!!!!”

Short n’ Sweet (Deluxe) also features a song close to the Disney Channel alum’s heart, the previously online exclusive “Busy Woman” which she revealed was written right as she finished her album.

She added, “it’s one of my favorites so i wanted to give it to you as a thank you for all the love!!!!!”

And while some fans have already heard Carpenter sing, “If you want my kisses, I’ll be your perfect misses,” the rest can take comfort knowing the song — in addition to the entire deluxe — will be available to all on Valentines Day.

Carpenter was a first-time nominee at this year's Grammy Awards, earning a total of six — including Best New Artist and Song Of The Year. And in addition to picking up her first nominations — and wins — she also made her Grammys performance debut in front of musical icons like Beyoncé, Taylor Swift and Lady Gaga.

While stripping down to a blue Victoria’s Secret Bodysuit from a black sparkly suit jacket, Carpenter performed a vaudeville inspired mash-up of her charting singles, “Espresso” and “Please Please Please,” complete with intentional comedic mishaps and even a full-on tap number.

And it wasn’t lost on Carpenter how much of a dream come true the Grammys were for her.

“This is my first Grammys, so I’m gonna cry,” she said while accepting her award for Best Pop Vocal Album. “Thank you to the Recording Academy for having me, and having everyone here tonight, in celebration and in honor of everything that happened. I feel so lucky to be able to come together and do something so special and beautiful and celebrate music.”

