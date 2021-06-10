Ryan Reynolds Celebrates Father's Day With Drink for Dads in Hilarious Video

Ryan Reynolds knows that being a father means you sometimes have to gin and bear it.

The actor, 44, who shares daughters James, 6, Inez, 4, and Betty, 1, with wife Blake Lively, has gone viral in a cheeky video touting his Aviation American Gin in which he stirs together a cocktail in honor of Father’s Day, dubbed “The Vasectomy.”

The drink itself is simpler to make than walking through a living room without stepping on LEGOS. Calling it “the mother of all cocktails,” Reynolds guides viewers through how to whip up the beverage.

“First, fill a tall glass with ice, the way children fill our lives with so much joy,” he says in a nearly defeated voice.

Next, he explains how to pour cranberry juice into the glass. “Sweet: just like their little smiles,” he says while looking at the camera in a way that suggests no, kids, are not always so sweet.

It’s then time to move on to adding tonic.

“So bubbly, just like I feel every day I wake up after a long, full night’s sleep,” he says with a wit as dry as a martini.

You can’t forget the lemon juice, either.

“Fresh if you have a few minutes to squeeze one or store-bought if the little ones have you running around a bit today. The little scamps,” Reynolds says with some anger bubbling under the surface.

Then, comes the cherry on top, or in this case, the gin itself. Reynolds of course recommends Aviation American Gin, which he owns a stake in. He describes it as “the world’s highest-rated gin for the world’s highest-rated job: dad.”

The "Deadpool" star stirs it all together and then adds a garnish before taking a sip.

“Mmm, now that is as refreshing as fatherhood,” he says. “A little something I call ‘The Vasectomy’ for no (expletive) reason at all. Happy Father’s Day, everyone.”

While Reynolds, who has been involved in other amusing ads for Match.com, Mint Mobile and Hugh Jackman's Laughing Man Coffee, knows fatherhood can leave men exasperated, he also knows how amazing it can be and that it had its benefits during the quarantine.

“But the best I would say is the time spending with family, with my kids, having an incredibly concentrated amount of time with them during a period in their lives that I'll never get back,” he told TODAY last November when discussing life during the pandemic.

“I love being a girl dad,” he told "Access Hollywood" that same month. “I have three daughters, which I never in a million years would’ve imagined. I come from all boys. I have three older brothers — I’m the youngest of four boys, so for me to have three daughters has just been such a ride, and I love every second of it.”

