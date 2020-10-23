Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively Celebrate His 1st Time Voting in US With Pics

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are celebrating Reynolds' first time voting in a U.S. election.

The "Deadpool" star, 43, shared pics of himself and his "Gossip Girl" alum wife holding their ballots for the 2020 presidential election Thursday on Instagram. In his caption, Reynolds jokingly thanked Lively for making his "first time" so memorable.

"This is my first time voting in America. I’d like to thank my wife Blake for making my first time so gentle and loving. It was super scary at first, then exciting and now I’m a little tired. But proud. #VoteEarly," wrote the Canadian-born star.

Lively, 33, shared a nearly identical pic of the couple on her Instagram page — except in her version she's wearing shoes and not going barefoot. In her caption, Lively went along with her hubby's saucy metaphor.

"It was Ryan’s first time. He was understandably scared. It all happened so fast. Like, REALLY fast. He wept. I pretended to weep. Then he called all his friend," she joked.

(Anyone following the hilarious couple on social media knows Lively's use of the singular "friend" was probably intentional.)

Lively also joked in her Instagram stories about those shoes in her photo. "Can you tell I was so happy to get outta a onesie and vote. Sure it was an absentee drop off ballot with a mask covering my look. But dammit I exercised my right to vote. And to not wear shoes that ruined my outfit," she wrote.

Reynolds has been encouraging fans to register to vote on social media. Last month, the action star shared a selfie video on Instagram in honor of National Voter Registration Day.

"It's National Voter Registration Day, which is a huge day. For me, it's like Christmas Day. The Christmas Day of voting except what's under the tree is the rest of our lives. So, no pressure," he joked in the clip.

Reynolds is hardly the only Hollywood celebrity urging fans to vote.

In September, John Stamos posted an Instagram video of himself and his adorable 2-year-old son, Billy, promising to share throwback footage of the "Full House" cast if 100 fans registered to vote through the nonpartisan Head Count organization.

"I don't normally pimp my kid out for anything," Stamos joked before whispering to Billy, "Everybody's gotta register to vote."

