Ryan Lochte's wife Kayla Reid files for divorce after 7 years of marriage

Ryan Lochte and Kayla Reid are swimming in different directions.

Indeed, the real estate agent confirmed over social media that she filed for divorce from the Olympic swimmer after seven years of marriage.

“Earlier this year, I made the hard decision to end my marriage after deep prayer and reflection,” Reid — who shares kids Caiden, 7, Liv, 6, and Georgia, 23 months, with the athlete — wrote in a June 4 Instagram post. “I hold marriage in the highest regard, so this has been one of the most painful, revealing, and challenging seasons of my life. I’ve been hesitant to share until I could do so from a place of healing — not from fresh, open wounds.”

And while court records, obtained by People, show that Reid filed for divorce on March 26, she went on to detail why she ultimately made the decision.

“Sometimes we face trials we didn’t choose or see coming,” she explained on social media. “And in those moments, we’re forced to make the hardest decisions to protect our peace, our children, and our future. I’ve come to the understanding that staying isn’t always the most loving decision someone can make.”

“For me,” she added, “leaving was an act of love — for those around me and for myself.”

The 12-time medalist first revealed he was dating Reid after the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. And just one month later, he proposed to her during a private helicopter tour of Los Angeles.

In the years that followed, the couple wasn’t shy about sharing their sweet romance on social media. But now, Reid expressed her desire to keep the details of their split out of the spotlight.

“Living with transparency and authenticity has been how I have grown into the person I am today,” she noted, “and I’ll continue to do so — while also protecting the parts of this journey that are private and unfolding in uncharted territory.”

And as she navigates this new chapter of her life, Reid is taking a hopeful and optimistic approach.

“I choose to believe that new growth can emerge from broken ground,” she said. “Moving forward, I’m choosing to give myself grace. I’m choosing resilience. And I’m choosing to believe that what lies ahead will bring strength and peace.”

E! News has reached out to Lochte and Reid's reps for comment but has not heard back.