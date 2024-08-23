Rumer Willis shares update on dad Bruce Willis amid health battle 

Originally appeared on E! Online

Bruce Willis is constantly surrounded by love.

Daughter Rumer Willis shared a sweet update about her dad, who stepped away from acting in 2022 amid his battle with frontotemporal dementia.

"He is great," she wrote in an Aug. 22 Instagram Stories Q&A. "I love him so much. Thank you."

The 35-year-old posted the message alongside a photo of her holding hands with her dad.

Rumer Willis has been candid before about how she's handled her father's health journey, and how he's been an incredible grandfather to her 15-month-old daughter Louetta, whom she shares with Derek Richard Thomas.

"Lou is just starting to walk a little bit and she was walking over to [Bruce] and it was so sweet," Rumer Willies said on "Today" in May. "It's so nice because I feel like my dad is just, he's a girl dad through and through. It almost unlocks that kind of little kid, girl dad thing. He's so sweet with her."

And watching Bruce Willis and mom Demi Moore — who are also parents to daughters Scout Willis, 32, and Tallulah Willis, 30 — as grandparents is something Rumer truly cherishes.

"Honestly, seeing them with her, it just, it almost unlocks all of these childhood memories," she continued, "because being a grandparent, I think, is the best. They have all of the love and joy without any of the responsibilities. They get to just spoil her."

And being a "girl dad through and through" is something Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming Willis, with whom he shares daughters Mabel Willis, 12, and Evelyn Willis, 10, knows the "Die Hard" actor is amazing at.

The couple marked 16 years together on Dec. 27, with the former model, 45, honoring the occasion with Instagram photos of her and the actor, 68, enjoying a romantic moment.

Heming Willis even joked about the moniker in her June 16 Father's Day post, writing, "I actually couldn't imagine him with a son. He is the best dad to all our girls."

Elsewhere in Rumer Willis' Aug. 22 Instagram Stories Q&A, the "House Bunny" actress revealed that she and Thomas have split, saying "I am single momming it and coparenting."

But as she noted, she's still thankful because it gave her daughter Lou.

"She is the best thing in my life," Rumer said, "and I'm forever grateful I was able to have the time in that relationship for her to come into my life."