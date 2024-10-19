Rosie O'Donnell's daughter arrested for child neglect and drug offenses

Originally appeared on E! Online

Rosie O'Donnell's daughter Chelsea Belle O'Donnell is in legal trouble.

The 27-year-old, a mother of four, was arrested twice over the past month in Wisconsin on drug-related offenses and other charges, including child neglect, court records show. O'Donnell shared a throwback pic of her daughter with one of her kids as a newborn Oct. 19 following reports about her arrests.

"Chelsea is in the news today," the comedian wrote on Instagram. "This is a photo from a better time."

Chelsea O'Donnell has not yet entered a plea and is due back in court in November. She has also not commented on her arrests. No lawyer or other representative for Rosie O'Donnell's daughter is listed in any of the summaries of her Wisconsin court cases seen by E! News.

Rosie O'Donnell's daughter — mom to daughters Skylar, 5, Riley, 3, and Avery, 2, and son Atlas, 11 months — was first arrested in September in Marinette County, Wis. on felony counts of neglecting a child, maintaining a drug trafficking place and possession of methamphetamine.

She was also charged at the time with misdemeanor possession of THC, illegally obtained prescriptions and drug paraphernalia, as well as domestic abuse, court records show.

Then on Oct. 14, three days after her most recent arrest in nearby Oconto County, prosecutors charged Chelsea O'Donnell with felony possession of methamphetamine and narcotic drugs and bail jumping, as well as misdemeanor counts of drug paraphernalia possession and resisting or obstructing an officer.

In June 2018, amid news she was pregnant with her first child, Rosie O'Donnell revealed the two had reconnected again. Skylar was born the following December and the comedian could not have been prouder.

"My daughter chels-jake-and skylar rose my first grandchild !!!" the comedian tweeted at the time, while sharing a pic of herself with the newborn. "#Nana & Skylar #bigLove."

The comedian, who has occasionally shared pics of her daughter's kids on social media over the years, had last spoken publicly about her relationship with her in 2018.

"She's doing better now and we're both communicating with each other," the "And Just Like That star" said on "The Talk." "When somebody does something unforgivable to you and you can forgive them and they can forgive you, there’s a kind of grace that descends upon the both of you, within that."

Soon after Chelsea O'Donnell was found, she moved in with her birth mother, Deanna Micoley, who had placed her for adoption as a baby. In 2016, Rosie O'Donnell and her daughter reconciled.

The following year, Chelsea O'Donnell made more allegations about her adoptive mom with regard to her upbringing. "Since I was 12, Rosie has been verbally abusive," she told the Daily Mail, adding that the two were currently estranged.

In a statement to the newspaper, the comedian called the daughter "mentally ill" and said her daughter's comments were "unfounded - untrue - and desperate."