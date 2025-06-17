Romeo Beckham calls out ‘unnecessary lies' amid breakup, family drama

Originally appeared on E! Online.

Romeo Beckham is looking to spread a little kindness.

The 22-year-old son of David and Victoria Beckham shared a particularly poignant message on social media just hours after his ex-girlfriend Kim Turnbull appeared to address rumors regarding her connection to Beckham’s older brother Brooklyn Beckham.

In a post on his Instagram Stories June 16, Beckham — whose breakup with the British DJ was revealed less than two weeks prior — shared a still from the 1953 romantic comedy Roman Holiday, in which Audrey Hepburn’s character recited the line, “What the world needs is a return to sweetness and decency.”

Along with the image, Beckham added a caption of his own, writing, “Be nice to people and don't tell unnecessary lies.”

Earlier in the day, Turnbull seemingly set the record straight regarding speculation that she was romantically involved with Brooklyn, 26, before dating his younger brother.

“I have never been romantically involved in ANY capacity at ANY point with the person in question,” the 24-year-old wrote on her Instagram Stories. “Nothing between us has occurred further than a school friendship at age 16.”

“I would like to remove myself from the ongoing conversation,” she continued, “and set the record straight for the sake of everyone involved.”

Meanwhile, Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz Beckham appear to be combating rumors of their own amid reports of strain in their relationship with his parents. Earlier this month, E! News learned that the couple, who wed in 2022, hired British lawyer Jenny Afi of Schillings law firm to help them take matters into their own hands.

“It's not for reputation management, but to set the record straight, combat spread of misinformation,” a source with knowledge on the matter told E! News at the time. “Ironically, the inaccurate reporting proves exactly why one hires legal counsel, to set the record straight and combat the spread of deliberate misinformation.”

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz have hired a lawyer with connections to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as rumored tensions with the Beckham family continue.