Prince Charles Names Katy Perry Ambassador of British Asian Charity, Drawing Backlash

Prince Charles named Katy Perry ambassador of his British Asian Trust philanthropic project, drawing backlash from those who pointed out Perry's lack of ties to the community and history of cultural appropriation, according to NBC News.

Perry's new role was announced by the heir apparent on Tuesday night at the charity's annual Royal Dinner, with the singer posting a tweet announcing it on Wednesday. The 35-year-old singer will be working under the trust's Children’s Protection Fund and its efforts to combat child trafficking in South Asia.

Prince Charles founded the British Asian Trust in 2007 in an effort to tackle poverty in South Asia.

Perry, who served as an UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador since 2013, said Wednesday that she was excited to work with the British Trust Fund and that she has a "magnetic connection" with India.

