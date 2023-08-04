Riley Keough officially becomes new owner of Graceland and sole heir of Lisa Marie Presley's estate

The fate of Lisa Marie Presley's estate has been revealed.

A Los Angeles judge officially approved Riley Keough, Lisa Marie's eldest child and Elvis Presley's granddaughter, to become the sole heir of her late mother's estate, according to multiple outlets.

Keough will also become the owner of Graceland, Elvis' Memphis, Tenn. home, which Lisa Marie inherited upon his death in 1977, according to Entertainment Tonight.

The court sign-off concludes a legal dispute over Lisa Marie's will, which Priscilla Presley—Elvis' ex-wife and Lisa Marie's mom—brought into question following the singer's death in January at age 54.

Three weeks later, Priscilla filed court documents alleging there were "issues surrounding the authenticity and validity" of a 2016 amendment that appointed Keough and her half-sisters Harper and Finley Lockwood—as well as brother Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide in 2020 at the age of 27—as the estate's heirs.

Days later, Priscilla wrote in a statement to E! News that she remained focused on prioritizing her family amid Lisa Marie's heartbreaking passing.

"I loved Elvis very much as he loved me. Lisa is a result of our love," Priscilla said. "For anyone to think anything differently would be a travesty of the family legacy and would be disrespectful of what Elvis left behind in his life."

In May, Keough, Priscilla and Michael Lockwood—the father and guardian ad litem for Harper and Finley—settled the matter privately, with the "Daisy Jones & The Six" star being named the beneficiary of Lisa Marie's estate.

"The families are happy," Priscilla's attorney Ronson J. Shamoun shared with reporters outside the court hearing, per CNN. "Everyone is happy, unified, together and excited for the future."

The following month, more details emerged about Lisa Marie's passing. Her cause of death was revealed as complications resulting from small bowel obstruction, according to the County of Los Angeles Medical-Examiner.

Her bowel issues developed following a bariatric surgery—a weight loss procedure—according to an autopsy report obtained by NBC News. Lisa Marie's cause of death has been ruled as natural.