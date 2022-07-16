Ricky Martin Denies Relationship With His Nephew

Ricky Martin is denying allegations that he was involved in a romantic relationship with his nephew.

In a statement to TODAY, Martin’s attorney, Marty Singer, says, “Unfortunately, the person who made this claim is struggling with deep mental health challenges. Ricky Martin has, of course, never been — and would never be — involved in any kind of sexual or romantic relationship with his nephew.”

“The idea is not only untrue, it is disgusting,” he continued. “We all hope that this man gets the help he so urgently needs. But, most of all, we look forward to this awful case being dismissed as soon as a judge gets to look at the facts.”

Martin’s lawyer spoke to TODAY after rumors began circulating online on Friday. Singer did not identify Martin’s nephew by name and it was not immediately clear if the nephew has legal representation.

Martin's lawyer's statement and the new allegation against him come just a week after a Puerto Rico judge issued a restraining order against the singer.

A police spokesperson named Axel Valencia previously told The Associated Press that he could not share details about who asked for the restraining order because it was filed under Puerto Rico’s domestic violence law.

TODAY has not obtained a copy of the restraining order and local police have not responded to our request for comment.

The spokesperson told the AP that the restraining order prevents the musician from contacting the person who requested it, adding that a judge will decide at a hearing whether the order should be lifted.

In a statement shared with TODAY on Sunday, July 3, Martin’s representatives said, “The allegations against Ricky Martin that lead to a protection order are completely false and fabricated. We are very confident that when the true facts come out in this matter our client Ricky Martin will be fully vindicated.”

Additionally, in his own statement shared on Twitter, Martin added: “The protection order entered against me is based on completely false allegations, so I will respond through the judicial process with the facts and the dignity that characterizes me. Because it is an ongoing legal matter I cannot make statements at this time. I am grateful for the countless messages of solidarity, and I receive them with all my heart.”

According to TMZ, Martin’s court date for the restraining order is scheduled for July 21.

