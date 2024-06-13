Movies and Entertainment

$1 movies? Regal Cinemas announces special family ticket deals for the summer

Summer Movie Express guests can also buy $5 snack packs.

NBC Los Angeles

Regal Cinemas is offering a summer deal for you and the family, movies for just $1.

The Summer Movie Express deal will take place each week on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 11 a.m. from June 11 til August 7 at all participating theaters.

Some of the movies include Peter Rabbit 2, Puss in Boots, The Angry 2 Birds, and Despicable ME3 among many others. Click here to check out the full list.

Along with the movie, Summer Movie Express guests can also buy a $5 snack pack that includes a junior-sized drink, snack-sized popcorn, and fruit snacks. 

For more information on the Summer Movie Express, click here

