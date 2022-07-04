Red, White and I Do: Celebrate These Couples Who Wed on the Fourth of July

It's easy to celebrate Fourth of July: There are pool parties, barbecues and, of course, plenty of fireworks.

But not everyone enjoys the summer holiday the traditional way. For some stars, they took the opportunity to celebrate love that lasts a lifetime. Contrary to popular belief (or any old wives tale), it seems like getting married of the 4th of July isn't a relationship curse.

Just look at Victoria Beckham and David Beckham, who are celebrating 23 (!!) years of marriage. Their secret? "Communication is key," the mom of four shared on TODAY in 2019. "You know, we love our family. Everything we do revolves around our family. I think it's just being focused, working hard, having a great support team around us."

And then there is Julia Roberts and Danny Moder, who said "I do" back in 2002. "He truly, to this day, to this minute is just my favorite human," the actress raved in 2018 during a rare interview about their romance. "I'm more interested in what he has to say or his point of view just than anybody. Really, we're so lucky in that way. We just really, really like each other and we just enjoy each other's company."

So who else is ringing in America's birthday with a few more fireworks? Read on to see all the celebs who tied the knot on July 4th.

Julia Roberts & Danny Moder

Lester Cohen/WireImage via Getty

The "Pretty Woman" actress married the cameraman at her estate near Taos, New Mexico in 2002. She wore a pink dress while her groom wore a ruffled red shirt.

"19 years," the actress wrote on Instagram on July 4, 2021, alongside a rare selfie showing herself with her husband. "Just getting started! #conwings"

David & Victoria Beckham

Darren Gerrish/WireImage via Getty Images

The soccer star and Posh Spice married in 1999 in a lavish ceremony at the 560-acre Luttrellstown Castle outside Dublin, Ireland. The couple reportedly sat upon golden thrones at the altar and had nude figurines of themselves on their wedding cake.

Teddi Mellencamp & Edwin Arroyave

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

The "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star wed her husband in 2011. The two share three children together.

Last year, they celebrated their 10th anniversary.

"The thing i love most about @tedwinator is the way that we are constantly growing together," she wrote in 2021. "We can laugh and be wild but we also love to be home and cuddled up going to bed early bc we have big dreams and goals we want to achieve the next day. I do not for one second take our love for granted and am grateful how far we have come, the family we have, the memories we have made and will continue to make the rest of our lives. [Cheers] to a lifetime more. i love you bladey."

Ozzy & Sharon Osbourne

Kevin Winter | Getty Images

The Black Sabbath frontman married his manager's daughter in Maui on July 4, 1982. Ozzy later said that he chose this date so he would never forget his wedding anniversary.

Tom Hardy & Charlotte Riley

Fred Duval/FilmMagic

The British actors, who met while filming an adaptation of "Wuthering Heights," made the leap in a castle in the South of France in 2014.

Billy Joel & Alexis Roderick

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

The "Uptown Girl" singer married his fourth wife, an equestrian, in 2015. They wed at his estate on Long Island with the ceremony being officiated by the then-Governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo. The couple welcomed their first child the next month.

Mila Kunis & Ashton Kutcher

The "That 70's Show" co-stars tied the knot in 2015 near Oak Glen, Calif. For the big day, Mila and the couple's daughter Wyatt wore coordinating white dresses.

Tina Turner & Erwin Bach

Kay Nietfeld/Picture Alliance via Getty Images

After a 27-year partnership, the singer finally married music executive Bach in a private ceremony on Lake Zurich in Switzerland on July 4, 2013.

A version of this story was first published on Wednesday, June 27, 2018 at 11:03 a.m. PT.