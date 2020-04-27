Red Nose Day Goes Virtual to Help Kids Impacted by COVID-19

For the first time since coming to the U.S. in 2015, Red Nose Day is going virtual.

In light of the coronavirus pandemic and in an effort to help the public adhere to current health recommendations to avoid face-touching, Red Nose Day’s iconic red clown noses will be digital, rather than sold in Walgreens stores.

The sixth annual Red Nose Day, which airs May 21 on NBC at 8 p.m. ET/PT, will kick off with Ben Stiller bringing the phenomenon of escape rooms to television in spectacularly over-the-top style. Stiller, along with Jack Black, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, and Adam Scott, will star in a one-hour high-energy, no-holds-barred "Celebrity Escape Room."

Following "Celebrity Escape Room," the two-hour "Red Nose Day Special" will feature the biggest names across entertainment with a packed lineup of music, comedy and short documentary films to educate and engage viewers.

The goal is to keep the tradition of raising money to help end child poverty, something organizers say is even more critical this year than ever before. The money raised on Red Nose Day this year will go to organizations to help address the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on children in need.

"For five years, Red Nose Day has tapped into the power of laughter, engagement and entertainment to bring Americans together to change the stories of millions of children in need,” said Alison Moore, CEO of Comic Relief US, the nonprofit organization behind Red Nose Day. "We’re thrilled, in partnership with Walgreens, to have been able to launch the new digital Red Noses so quickly, continuing to give people an easy way to come together and show their support for vulnerable children. Millions of children in need here and around the world are suffering from the devastating impacts of COVID-19. This may just be our most important Red Nose Day yet."

Supporters can go to NosesOn.com to unlock their own digital Red Nose, and share their #NosesOn selfies on Facebook, Snapchat and Instagram to show their support for children in need, and encourage others to donate. In addition to donating to unlock a digital Red Nose, supporters can start their own online fundraiser to rally their communities.

Over the years, many celebrities have donned a Red Nose to lend their support to the cause. Stars like Kelly Clarkson and Anne Hatheway are already showing their support online with tweets encouraging people to get a virtual Red Nose.

To date, Red Nose Day has raised $200 million and helped over 25 million children across all 50 states, Puerto Rico and some of the poorest communities around the world. Money raised supports programs that ensure children in need are safe, healthy and educated, with grantee partners including Amref, Boys & Girls Clubs of America, charity: water, Children’s Health Fund, City Year, Covenant House, Feeding America, The Global Fund, International Rescue Committee, Laureus Sport for Good, Ounce of Prevention, Save the Children and UnidosUS.

For more information on how to get involved in Red Nose Day, please visit RedNoseDay.org.