Red Hot Chili Peppers' Flea Welcomes Baby With Wife Melody Ehsani

Congratulations are in order for this rockin' couple.

Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea exclusively told E! News at the Dec. 15 premiere of his new film "Babylon" that he and fashion designer wife Melody Ehsani welcomed their first child together on Dec. 12. As for how the rock star is feeling about his family's latest edition, he told "The Rundown" host Erin Lim Rhodes, "I'm very happy."

"I haven't been doing a lot of sleeping," the 60-year-old joked, "but I've been doing a lot of floating on a cloud of love." Now a father-of-three, Flea also shares daughter Clara Balzary, 34, with ex-wife Loesha Zeviar, as well as daughter Sunny Bebop Balzary, 17, with ex Frankie Rayder.

At the "Babylon" premiere, Flea chatted about making the Damien Chazelle-directed movie—in which he plays Bob Levine—including a "wild" party scene that took 12 days to shoot.

"It was wild to just be in a room like that for a long period of time with a lot of naked people," he shared. "It was assistant directors and Damien just going crazy and naked people everywhere. They really let a bacchanal happen and captured it on film, so it was cool to see."

As for who he'd bring to a 12-day-long party? He told Rhodes, "I think in a situation like that, I might want to be pretty close to my wife."

But when it comes to the item he would bring to such an extravaganza, his answer is nothing short of clever.

"I'm bringing a room with a lock that I can go in it and go away from the party," said the star. "I can barely handle a party for more than two hours. But no, it was awesome."

Flea noted that he's "so happy" to be a part of the Golden-Globe-nominated project, largely because the film's Oscar-winning director.

"So often these days, films are packaged into these tight, little boxes to be these sellable things," Flea stated, "and Damien Chazelle is willing to make a giant, sprawling, epic of a thing and following his vision, come what may. And the fact that the universe allowed him to do it is a beautiful thing."

Hear more from Flea—including the three interesting words he'd use to describe the film—in the full clip above.

"Babylon" premieres in theaters Dec. 23. Check out E! News' "The Rundown" on Snapchat for more exclusive "Babylon" scoop.