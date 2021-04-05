‘Real Housewives' Star Kara Keough Is Pregnant One Year After Son's Death

Kara Keough is expecting a baby one year after the death of her infant son McCoy Bosworth.

The "Real Housewives of Orange County" star, who is also mom to Decker with her husband Kyle Bosworth, took to Instagram on Easter Sunday to share an emotional message about grief and hope.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

"For Christians, for Jews, and for me, this time is a reminder of the death of firstborn sons. Sacrifice. Suffering. Mourning. Grief," she began the post, which featured an Easter basket for their next little one. "Why is this night different than other nights? Last Easter was the worst night of my life. We held our firstborn son in our arms as he took his final breaths. We spent time in the hell that is watching your child die."

McCoy experienced shoulder dystocia and a compressed umbilical cord during birth. He suffered severe brain trauma due to the lack of oxygen. The baby was placed on a ventilator in the intensive care unit for 72 hours, but his condition did not improve. The parents made the decision to donate his organs.

"We want his life to mean as much to as many people as possible and to let all of the positive ripples of his life be there," Keough told "Good Morning America" at the time.

Celebrity Deaths: 2021's Fallen Stars

Keough continued her post, "This Easter is decidedly better. Despite that wretched Easter night, I can't ignore that this day also represents rebirth. Renewed hope. It is said that the word 'Easter' is derived from the goddess Eostre. Eostre, the goddess of fertility, symbolizes the birth of new life and the dawn of spring. And so it is for us. New life, the dawn of something beautiful and restorative. Quite literally rising from the ground."

The 32-year-old concluded her post with a sweet note to her late son.

"We miss you, Mack-a-doodle. Thank you for sending us this sacred gift. You're a big brother! Tell Grandpa that I said he was right. He'll know what I mean."

Keough's father, Matt Keough, died mere weeks after McCoy passed away. At the time, she shared a tribute to her dad on Instagram.

"Daddy, please take care of my son," she wrote. "Teach him the circle changeup and how to find forever friends. You're on grandpa duty in heaven now."